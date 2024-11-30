Former Ohio State Player Buries Ryan Day After Another Loss To Michigan

Well… that Michigan-Ohio State game sure was interesting, wasn't it?

The 6-5 Wolverines rolled into Columbus and stunned the No. 2 Buckeyes 13-10 before all hell broke loose after the game.

But one of the biggest talking points in the aftermath of the game (and one that didn't involve pepper spray) was the future of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, and one of his former players didn't have the most positive things to say about his old head coach.

That former player is Tyreke Johnson, He played at Ohio State before moving on to Nebraska, and he told a story that really doesn't paint Day in a positive light, especially after what we saw on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson is, of course, alluding to the 52-24 blowout loss the Buckeyes suffered in the National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Day's leadership has been questioned over the years, and it's no coincidence that Johnson decided to share this story today. Day had what was easily his best opportunity to take down Michigan over the last few years and the team blew it.

There has also been some criticism of the way Day handled the post-game shenanigans that occurred when the Wolverines tried to plant their flag at midfield.

But like Johnson said in his tweet, he's not just some hater. He's not just some dude who is going to complain without having some sort of suggestion for how the situation could be fixed, especially if Day is on his way out (we all think that's probably happening, right?).

Just before tweeting his anecdote about the National Championship incident, Johnson suggested that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin would be a good fit for the Buckeyes.

Could that happen? Who knows, but you've got to think that some changes could be coming to Columbus over the offseason.