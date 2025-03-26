Former NFLer in Serious Trouble Over Dog Fighting Bust

Ex-Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals running back LeShon Johnson is at the center of what's been called one of the biggest dog-fighting busts, and the former NFL player faces serious trouble after being indicted.

Johnson, 54, seemingly took no warning signs from the fallout of Mike Vick's infamous dog-fighting scandal and participated in a major dog-fighting ring spanning two decades.

Making matters grim, an estimated 190 pit bulls were seized as part of Johnson's operation. He has since been indicted on 21 charges.

"This strategic prosecution of an alleged repeat offender led to the seizure of 190 dogs destined for a cruel end," said acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson (via Fox News Digital). "It disrupts a major source of dogs used in other dog-fighting ventures."

Additional reporting on the trail that led to Johnson's operations dates back to 2004.

Johnson faces up to $250,000 in fines and up to five years in prison on each count if convicted.

LeShon Johnson was a standout Heisman Trophy candidate in 1993, producing an exceptional career at Northern Illinois, which paved the way for a six-season NFL career from 1994 to 1999, though legal troubles marred his later life.

Play dumb games, win dumb prizes.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela



SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.