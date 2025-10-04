Former NFL Tight End Delanie Walker Confirms White Boys Have Culture

Who says white boys have no culture?

Certainly not former Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker, who went on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast to talk about his introduction to "white boy culture."

As a certified white guy, it rocks so hard that we are being recognized for our contributions to society.

Imagine never having gone to the beach or going snowboarding or even drinking a Natty Light!

Couldn't be me.

As Walker explains, he grew up in a neighborhood where there was nary a white guy (or girl) to be found, so when he was able to move in with his college teammate, Cory Bringus (great white guy name by the way), and experience all the things his white teammates had to offer, it understandably blew his mind.

I also love his making a point of mentioning that all the white girls in his neighborhood were "busted." Very important detail, of course.

It's refreshing to see guys like Walker keeping an open mind when experiencing different cultures.

It could have been easy for him to put on his blinders and think "these white boys don't know jack," but he stayed open to new experiences, and it sounds like it paid off for him.

If more people discussed race the way Walker did while with the Bussin' podcast, we might be able to make a little headway in overcoming some of this divisiveness we are dealing with in this country.

It warms my heart to see our "culture" getting recognized when it's so easy to dump on white guys in this day and age.

The comments on this one were equally as hilarious and heartwarming, as many people are singing the same praises Walker was in the video.

Let this be a lesson to all of you: don't knock something until you try it.

You could end up having more fun than you've ever had in your life.