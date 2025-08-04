Ex-NFL Running Back LeShon Johnson Found Guilty in Dog-Fighting Case

Former NFL running back LeShon Johnson is paying for his crimes after an Oklahoma jury found him guilty on six charges related to dogfighting, which were uncovered in a large bust earlier this year.

The jury convicted Johnson, 54, on six counts linked to the dogfighting operation uncovered in Oklahoma earlier this year, leading to his arrest in March.

The six convictions carry a five-year prison sentence; additionally, a $250,000 fine for each conviction.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi reacted to the verdict on Monday: "This criminal profited off the misery of innocent animals, and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes."

FBI Director Kash Patel also responded to the conviction, "The FBI will not stand for those who perpetrate the despicable crime of dogfighting."

Johnson was arrested in March and surrendered an estimated 190 pit bulls from his operations. His activities, dating back to 2004, violated the federal Animal Welfare Act, which prohibits using, selling, or engaging in dogfighting.

In 1999, Johnson played his final snap of pro football with the New York Giants, ending a six-year run. Johnson was a standout Heisman Trophy candidate in 1993, producing an exceptional career at Northern Illinois.

The Green Bay Packers selected Johnson in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and suffered health issues, which led to a hiatus in 1998 before he returned to play for the New York Giants. He went on to play in the XFL.

Johnson put up a career total of 253 carries, 955 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

