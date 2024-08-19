Former NFL Player Arrested After Allegedly Urinating On Airplane Passenger

Whatever is the worst behavior you've ever seen from an airplane passenger, Gosder Cherilus might just have them beat. The former NFL offensive lineman is accused of peeing on another passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Boston to Dublin. Cherius blames his sleeping pills.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers were called to Logan Airport around 2 a.m. on Sunday when Delta Flight 154 was returning to the airport. Police said the flight was diverted "because of an unruly passenger who urinated on another passenger on board."

They identified the passenger as Cherilus.

"Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest," the statement read.

According to the police report, the 40-year-old appeared drunk when he arrived at Boston Logan. Before the plane took off, he allegedly argued with another passenger over seating arrangements. Then, about an hour into the flight, he walked up to an elderly woman, exposed himself, and "emptied his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds."

To make the situation even worse, he allegedly hit an elderly man on his way back to his own seat.

Court documents said the passengers and crew on the flight were in shock and feared for their safety. The flight crew said Cherilus became unruly and aggressive when they tried to stop him.

At his arraignment on Monday, Cherilus pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Gosder Cherilus Responds To Charges

Cherilus does not deny that the incident happened. But in a post on X on Monday afternoon, he said his actions were the result of sleeping medication he took before the flight.

"The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30AM," he explained in the post. "In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

A Boston College alumnus, Cherilus was drafted in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for three teams — the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — over his nine-year career.

He was released on $2,500 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 11.