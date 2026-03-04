Former NFL DL Robert Nkemdiche Busted Boosting Groceries ... Again

Nkemdiche entered the NFL with every advantage a young athlete could want.

Former NFL defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was arrested last week in Georgia after police saw him leave a Kroger store with grocery items hidden in his sweatpants. The 31-year-old was not arrested mainly for shoplifting, but also for multiple outstanding warrants connected to the former player.

According to the police report (obtained by TMZ), an officer on a routine check spotted Nkemdiche leaving the store and noticed bulging groceries concealed in his sweatpants. Nkemdiche walked to a nearby gas station, where backup officers handcuffed him.

A search of the Kroger and gas station recovered frozen items, candy bars, and more. The store declined to press shoplifting charges but asked that Nkemdiche be banned from the property for life.

Officers ran his name and discovered warrants from several states, including three in Georgia. He was booked on those warrants.

Nkemdiche was selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft and earned about $13.9 million in his career. He played with the Cardinals, Seahawks, Dolphins and 49ers, recording 59 tackles before leaving the league in 2022.

The former Ole Miss standout was once the top high school recruit in the country.

In July 2025, Nkemdich was arrested in Buford, Georgia, for allegedly trying to steal a $17 bottle of wine from a gas station. Nkemdiche was also involved in a 2015 hotel incident tied to marijuana possession during his time at Ole Miss.

Nkemdiche entered the NFL with every advantage a young athlete could want. Yet his repeated choices keep bringing him back into the legal system.

