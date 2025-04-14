Former NCAA 'Woman Of The Year' One Of Six To Die in New York Plane Crash

A former "NCAA Woman of the Year" was among six victims who died in a plane crash in New York on Saturday.

According to the FAA, the casualties were riding in a Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft and died at around 12:15 p.m. ET. The aircraft was heading to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, N.Y., but crashed in a muddy field in Capake, roughly 10 miles south of its intended destination. There were no survivors.

All the victims knew each other, and most were related. The most high-profile person was Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player who won the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022. Both of her parents, Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini, also died in the crash.

Other deceased passengers included Karenna’s brother, Jared Groff; his partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte; and Karenna’s boyfriend, James Santoro.

NTSB official Todd Inman said in a briefing on Sunday that the aircraft, a private plane owned by Michael Groff, was discovered "compressed, buckled and embedded in the terrain" of the muddy field.

Inman also said that authorities obtained video of the flight, which appeared to show that the aircraft was intact "and crashed at a high rate of descent into the ground," according to Fox News.

Santoro’s father, John, said he was devastated that a family he loved dearly was lost so suddenly.

"The world lost a lot of very good people who were going to do a lot of good for the world if they had the opportunity," he said. "We’re all personally devastated.