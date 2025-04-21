Former NBA Rookie of the Year Prepares For Boxing Debut

The retired athlete to boxing pipeline is heating up. 

Former 11th overall NBA pick and Syracuse standout Michael Carter-Williams is moving on to amateur boxing after spending nine seasons in the Association. Carter-Williams — the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year — will debut on the canvas in May.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing approximately 190 pounds, Carter-Williams brings an athletic frame to the boxing ring. Uprising Promotions will be sponsoring the event.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, MCW is set to fight on May 29 in New York.

Despite leading a disappointing campaign for the Sixers after his ROY campaign, Carter-Williams managed to stick around in the NBA for nearly a decade, averaging a career 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists across six teams.

MCW's not the first hooper to hit the canvas. Former NBA guard and tiny dunker Nate Robinson debuted in 2020 against none other than internet celebrity and boxer Jake Paul. 

Former NFL Pro Bowlers Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson also put on the gloves to duke it out, with Bell emerging as the victor after knocking out AP.

