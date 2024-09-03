Former NBA Coach George Karl Thinks Kamala Harris, Tim Walz Can Save America

Former NBA coach George Karl is endorsing Kamala Harris as president based on her focus on critical issues like climate change, abortion and women's rights.

Meanwhile, the rest of the nation is focused on improving the economy to keep it from cratering into the next Depression, deterring our international enemies from preventing a world war, and re-establishing social norms like keeping men out of women's sports.

Karl is joining forces with Democrats to support Kamala Harris and her Vice Presidential pick, Tim Walz. The former NBA coach, who played and coached in the league from 1978 to 2016, shared a supportive message for Harris on X.

"I keep getting asked why I support Harris-Walz," Karl's post read on Tuesday.

"It’s because of the environment, abortion and women’s rights, voter protection, and helping provide college to all who want it," Karl added. "Mostly I want to evolve who we are. I’m tired of standing still and protecting power and wealth."

Karl will also host a 'Hoops for Harris' Zoom call scheduled for Wednesday.

The coach is all in on Harris' vision to rebuild America after four years of tanking under Joe Biden. Harris is working hard to garner support as she enters the final stretch of campaigning; meanwhile, an increasing number of Americans feel as if they've been left in the dark when it comes to Harris' game plan for the future based on her lack of discussion concerning policies.

A flash of common sense hit Karl as Joe Biden sought re-election in July. The coach was part of a vocal group of Democrats hoping that President Biden would not run for the next election due to concerns about his mental acuity.

Karl's post-retirement tirades on X often blur the line between serious commentary and outright madness.

The 73-year-old has been vocal about his opinions on the country and Donald Trump, often sounding like Steve Kerr. Karl has long been a critic of "MAGA man" Donald Trump, so let's not give him too much credit in the common sense department.

READ: Even Super Dem And Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Says Time Is 'Now' For President Joe Biden To Sub Out

Approaching the 2024 election, Democrats have been criticized for seeming out of touch with the pressing issues facing the country; these issues include the declining economy, diminishing safety in American cities, and concerns about national security due to a porous Southern border and escalating international tensions.

According to Karl, Kamala Harris is a solution to a different set of problems … good luck with that team-up.

Related to the Dems' growing disconnect with the American people, V.P. pick Tim Walz caught flack over the weekend after openly dodging a question concerning the dead Israeli hostages discovered in Gaza.

Despite being characterized as the presidential ticket's "team player," Walz showed a different disposition by refusing to explicitly condemn Hamas for its actions against Israel and the United States.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com