Tim Walz Ripped For Posting About Dead Israeli Hostages Hours After Side-Stepping Live Question

Democrats are avoiding the media, but more Americans are speaking out about the delayed or outright absent responses on important national issues.

Kamala Harris' V.P. pick, Tim Walz, faced backlash Sunday after dodging a question on camera regarding Hamas' murder of six Israeli hostages, among them Israeli-American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

A reporter asked Walz for his reaction at point-blank range. Walz awkwardly paused, then abruptly left the room, disregarding the Americans waiting for a response from the V.P. hopeful.

WATCH:

Walz faced backlash for his dodging and issued a response to the dead hostages on social media hours later as an attempt to make up for cheating Americans out of a unifying moment.

His response to the death of Goldberg-Polin and the victims was perceived as too little, too late, casting a negative light on the V.P. pick. Walz posted, "The anguish of losing a child is something no family should have to endure. Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to the Goldberg-Polin family, after Hamas’ murder of their son Hersh."

"Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization," the statement continued, "and we condemn their continued atrocities against both Americans and Israelis in the strongest possible terms."

The six bodies of Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi were discovered in the southern part of Gaza (Rafah).

Hamas' act of violence comes just a month ahead of the one-year mark since the terrorist group's vicious attacks on innocent Israelis. The attacks on Oct. 7 resulted in 1,139 deaths; additionally, 251 individuals were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group. Critics highlighted Walz's apparent lack of urgency concerning the Israeli hostages.

"He’s following the example set by Biden and Kamala. Lay low and don’t answer any questions," one user posted on X.

The tragic news of the hostages was a powerful wake-up call for countless Americans regarding Hamas' disdain for the United States and its allies.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' White House previously issued warnings to Hamas, hoping to work as deterrence, which was ineffective.

Democrats also delivered a plea for the safe return for the return of Goldberg-Polin, the 23-year-old born in Berkeley, Calif, at the Democratic National Convention. The hostage's parents were invited to speak at the DNC.

Without strong leaders in play, Americans fear more senseless violence from their adversaries.

