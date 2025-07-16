Former MLB Pitcher Found Guilty Of Murdering Father-In-Law In Lake Tahoe

Former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder of his wife's parents in a Lake Tahoe attack that took place in 2021.

Serafini, 51, waited inside his in-laws' home with a gun before killing his father-in-law, Robert Gary Spohr, and shooting his mother-in-law, Wendy Woods. She survived the shooting, but took her life a year later.

Prosecutors believe the murder involved a $1.3 million renovation project, according to Field Level Media . A text message from Serafini provided as evidence read, "I am going to kill them one day."

According to FOX 2 San Francisco, video surveillance from the home showed a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a face covering, and a backpack approaching the house hours before the attack occurred. An additional video showed the same man walking up the driveway of the residence.

Authorities arrested Serafini and his lover, Samantha Scott, two years after Spohr was found dead at the residence.

Scott took a deal in February and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony before testifying against Serafini at trial and admitting to having an affair with him.

Serafini later admitted that he "shot Wendy twice in the head and once in the hand and survived it," according to KCRA.

Prosecutors accused Serafini of killing his in-laws so that he and his wife, Erin Spohr, could gain access to a multi-million-dollar inheritance after his baseball career ended.

Erin testified that her parents wrote the couple a $90,000 check the day of the attack, SFGate reported.

Serafini is set for sentencing on Aug. 18 in Placer County, according to Fox News.

Serafini, who was born in San Francisco, spent seven years in the big leagues, suiting up for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and Cincinnati Reds before closing his career as a member of the Colorado Rockies in 2007.