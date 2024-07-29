Former Knicks Player Fighting To Liberate Israeli Boy Kidnapped By Hamas

Eddy Curry, the former New York Knicks big man, is making a heroic effort to rescue a one-year-old Israeli boy kidnapped by Hamas.

After visiting the Holy Land, Curry, 41, is offering strong support to Israel after Hamas viciously attacked the ally nation on Oct. 7.

The attack led to hundreds of kidnapped people and the deaths of thousands of innocent Israelis. Kfir Bibas, a one-year-old Israeli boy, is among those kidnapped, and Curry is determined to secure his liberation.

Hamas kidnapped Bibas and his family — parents Shiri and Yarden and four-year-old brother Ariel — in the vicious attack.

According to multiple reports, the young boy under Curry's watch is believed to be the youngest hostage held by Hamas. An estimated 251 innocent Israelis, including women and children, were abducted by Hamas and taken to the Gaza Strip, subjected to the horrors of the terrorist group.

To support Israel in its time of need, Curry partnered with Project Max, a non-profit organization seeking to "fight racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports (and) leveraging advanced technology and the support of professional athletes."

In his conversation with the outlet Spector, Curry shared his viewpoint on fighting for the release of detained Israeli citizens, including the Bibas family, as Israel fights to defend itself against Hamas.

"We want their children to come back home, just like we would want our children to come back home," Curry shared. "There are children just like ours here in America that are not home, that are being exposed to some of the most heinous acts anyone can imagine."

"The common goal here is to bring as many hostages home as we possibly can."

In his five years with New York, Curry played a significant role, averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The former Knick shared with the New York Post that the tragic murder of his infant daughter and ex-girlfriend Chicago in 2009 allowed him to better understand and empathize with the people of Israel and has been an experience that motivated him to become more involved in activism to rescue innocent Israelis who are trapped in Hamas' captivity.

"Back when I was in New York, I lost a child to gun violence. Ever since then … it just reshaped my world," Curry shared. "To actually go through a loss like that … to know that there’s hostages and that there’s children involved, that just hit me in a certain place."

As noted by The Jerusalem Post, Curry visited the United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem in early July to speak with volunteer first responders.

"I came here because I heard about the incredible things you guys are doing for humanity," Curry said to the volunteers.

