Former Israeli hostages get signed Messi jerseys valued at $10K each after their release from captivity: WATCH

Limited edition jerseys estimated at $10,000 each given to two former hostages

After over two years of captivity, and thanks to President Trump's leadership, the remaining Israeli hostages are finally back home.

That's rewarding and exhilarating enough, obviously. Imagine spending years away from family, friends and loved ones. In the custody of a terrorist organization known for its brutality and disinterest in preserving life. Kept in tunnels, prevented from seeing the sun, the outside. No knowledge of how many other people in your life might also have been captured, tortured, or murdered by Hamas.

Finally, after years of abuse, as a civilian who's not part of an established conflict, you're released.

What's the first thing you'd want? A good, solid meal. Time with friends and family. Clean clothes.

How about a signed jersey from the best soccer player who's ever lived? That's exactly what two former hostages, now back in Israel, recently received.

Hostages Get Big Gift With Lionel Messi Jersey

A video of two released hostages, Bar Kuperstein and Segev Kaflon, hit social media on Thursday. In it, they're presented with signed jerseys from soccer legend Lionel Messi. Even better, the signed jerseys were limited to just 100 each, making them incredibly valuable. In the video, they say its estimated value is roughly $10,000 each.

It's not clear whether Messi sent the jersey to the hostages directly, or if they were given it by another organization.

Still, what a great gift to get. Can't quite compare to finally getting your freedom back, but it certainly doesn't hurt.