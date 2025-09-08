Former Georgia QB Aaron Murray Makes BOLD Claim Ahead Of UGA-Tennessee Showdown

Mr. Murray might not be welcome back in Athens anytime soon.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray may be the all-time passing leader in Bulldog program history, but the ESPN college football personality made a rather audacious statement about this weekend's game between his Dawgs and Tennessee that may leave his standing in Athens tarnished.

That's a bold strategy, Aaron! Let's see how it works out for you!

Look, I know I just got done blowing smoke up Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar's rear end, but this might not be it, chief.

There's a lot more that goes into being in a "better position" in the hierarchy of college football than just having an under-the-radar quarterback and a fun offense.

If Murray is referring to this year's matchup, he might have an argument, though it's a flimsy one at best.

The aforementioned Aguilar could very well give the Vols the edge in the quarterback battle between him and Dawgs signal caller Gunnar Stockton, but that might be where the advantages begin and end.

If standout Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was healthy for this one, it would go a long way in helping Murray's cause, but alas, he and battery mate Rickey Gibson have been ruled out.

If we are talking lines of scrimmage, I trust a Kirby Smart-led team far more than Tennessee, and that's no disrespect to Rocky Top, but the Dawgs have a reputation that precedes them in that department.

Even at the receiver position, where I'd give the edge to the Vols most years, I think Georgia has the more explosive set of wideouts in this one.

Maybe Murray was referring to the trajectory of the program, and if he was, I would have to disagree even more.

Georgia has routinely outrecruited Tennessee every year since Heupel's arrival in Knoxville, and that doesn't look like it's changing anytime soon, as the Bulldogs are sitting pretty in the top spot on 247Sports' composite recruiting rankings.

I had to check the comments to see if anyone else smelled BS, and it looks like they believe Murray may actually be going for the old "reverse jinx" to help his Dawgs pull out a win in Neyland.

We will see what becomes of Murray's Dawgs on Saturday in Knoxville.

If he really is going for the "reverse jinx," as a fan, I can totally respect that.

But if he actually believes the words coming out of his mouth, we may want to check and see if he took one too many shots to the head while in college.