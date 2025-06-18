Former F1 Circuit Takes A Big Step Toward Bringing The Series Back To Africa

Formula 1 is very much a global sport, but aside from Antarctica, there's only one continent that they don't currently visit, and that's Africa.

"We are missing one continent and we want to connect also to that," F1 President Stefano Domenicali said last month in Monaco, per ESPN. "It's a matter of finding the right plan and hopefully we are going to update you soon on that project."

Well, one of those projects took a big step toward a potential return to the series.

Kyalami is a circuit near Johannesburg, South Africa, and it hosted the South African Grand Prix 21 times between 1967 and 1993. In recent years, there have been calls to bring the classic track back to the F1 calendar.

However, over the years, it wasn't up to snuff by F1 and FIA standards and was only considered a Grade 2 circuit. Formula 1 only races on Grade 1 circuits.

Well, it was announced on Wednesday that the FIA has approved plans to renovate the circuit to meet Grade 1 standards.

"Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami," he said. "We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil," circuit owner Toby Venter said. "This is a defining moment for South African motorsport. When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent.

"The FIA's acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey."

A major step, but not the last one.

This is one of three projects in Africa looking to become a stop for F1. Rwanda — which hosted the FIA awards ceremony last year — would like to add a race; however, there are political issues like the country's backing of rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo that could complicate that.

Meanwhile, there has been a push for a street race in Cape Town.

However, there are more cities and countries interested in hosting an F1 race than there are spots on the calendar. In fact, just this week, Thailand approved more than a billion dollars to try to bring a race to the streets of Bangkok.

So, a return to Kyalami is a ways off, if it happens at all, but this is a step in the right direction.