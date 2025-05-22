Former ESPN Reporter Roasts Jake Tapper Over Book About Joe Biden

Former ESPN reporter Ed Werder roasted CNN host Jake Tapper on social media over Tapper's brand-new book this week.

Tapper, along with Axios writer Alex Thompson, just released the new book, called "Original Sin," on behind-the-scenes reporting and details of Joe Biden's severe cognitive decline before and during his presidential administration.

The book has confirmed that virtually everything the political right said about Biden and his health and mental abilities was correct. And that Tapper, his network, and his political party, were wrong when describing videos of his failing state as "cheap fakes."

It's been decried by conservatives as an attempt to cash in on a story he "missed," a charitable term that doesn't fully capture choosing not to cover a story that would hurt Biden and the Democrat Party. And apparently, Ed Werder agrees.

Jake Tapper Didn't ‘Miss’ Biden Cognitive Decline

"He sold his credibility as a journalist for access to power - and now expects to profit from the very audience to whom he lied," Werder posted on X.

That's exactly what happened; Jake Tapper could have done this reporting while Biden was in office or campaigning for re-election. He didn't. In fact, he and almost his entire network demeaned those who pointed out Biden had declined, or parroted the White House talking points about "cheap fake" videos.

They didn't "miss" the story, it was impossible to miss. Biden was obviously unable to complete basic functions, had pre-written notecards with reporters' names and their questions, and was incapable of speaking coherently even in scripted situations.

Everyone saw it…except for reporters whose one job is, supposedly, speaking "truth" to power. Ensuring democracy doesn't die in darkness. Now that the election is over and Biden's out, the truth can be told. It's embarrassing, and exactly how left-wing media operates.