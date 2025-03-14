Former Cowboys Teammates DeMarcus Lawrence And Micah Parsons Are Beefing On X And It's Savage

There was a time not too long ago when DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons were not only Dallas Cowboys teammates but a formidable pass rush pair.

Those days ended for sure this offseason when Lawrence signed a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks. And the vestiges of whatever friendship or even respect Lawrence and Parsons shared soon followed.

On the day the Seahawks introduced Lawrence to the local media, he did an interview with one of the local bloggers.

Lawrence: No Super Bowl In Dallas

"Change of scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home," Lawrence said Thursday in an interview with Hawk Blogger . "Made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah … we here."

The interview got posted to X.

And Parsons saw it. And he didn't like it. He apparently took it to mean that Lawrence was saying if he'd stayed in Dallas he wasn't going to win a Super Bowl there.

The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since the 1995-96 season.

Micah Parsons Gives His Two Cents

So Parsons responded.

"This what rejection and envy look like," Parson posted in answer to Lawrence's interview. "This some clown shit."

Alrightie, then.

Well, that sat unanswered by Lawrence for all of 50 minutes. And, so, he ultimately decided it didn't merit him getting into a online beef with his former teammate. So, he let it go.

No, he didn't.

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth," Lawrence responded. "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

And, yes, Lawrence added a emoji devil face or something.

Lawrence Returns Volley, Will Parsons?

So here we sit, waiting for Parsons to reply, because you know he will.

You know this is not over.

And we're here for it because all that talk about a football team being a family and the bond between 53 men being unbreakable is a nice narrative. But it's not reality.

And when we see these guys go fully unvarnished with their true opinions, that's kind of interesting.

Of course, as these two Sunday warriors suddenly became keyboard warriors, you know fans are just grabbing their popcorn and enjoying the show.

What a time to be alive.