Former Cowboys Star Admits Dallas Is Far From Super Bowl Material

"The Dallas Cowboys are going nowhere," said a former Dallas star.

DeMarcus "Tank" Lawrence left the Cowboys this offseason and delivered a scathing take on why he uprooted from Dallas after 11 seasons. 

Tank was Dallas' top pass rusher for much of his career, always ratcheting up the intensity whenever he faced NFC East teams (looking at you, Giants).

DeMarcus Lawrence Rips Former Team in Dallas (Getty Images)

Now joining the Seahawks on a three-year deal, Lawrence heads to Seattle to embrace a fresh start.

However, he’s not letting his departure from the Cowboys slide easily. Lawrence offered a brutally honest assessment of the team’s current state, saying he knew if he stayed, he’d never win a Super Bowl.

Not the kind of exit interview Jerry Jones was hoping for.

"The main difference as you can see is it’s cold," Lawrence said this week, speaking to the media. "I got to keep my jacket on up here. But I definitely love the atmosphere. Change of scenery is always good."

"Dallas is my home," he added. "I made my home there, my family lives there. I’m forever gonna be there. But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there."

The NFL community has long soured on "America's Team."

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Admits To Driving Without Seat Belt During Accident

OXNARD, Calif. - Owner and President of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones is seen during training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 8, 2022. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Going 29 years without a championship has diminished Dallas as a premier franchise, its glory days largely in the rear-view mirror.

New coach Brian Schottenheimer, who previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator, now faces a loaded roster weighed down by bloated (or soon-to-be bloated) contracts.

Needing to pay Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are scrambling for cash after committing to premium deals, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s paid $61.6 million per year, and extending top wideout CeeDee Lamb to a 4-year, $136 million contract.

Tank already sees greener pastures in Seattle compared to Dallas.

