Former CNN Contributor Tells Recruits To Avoid Bruce Pearl For Political Views

Few things make sportswriters and media personalities more angry than seeing that another public figure doesn't share their political ideology.

And the latest target of their righteous indignation is Auburn Tigers head basketball coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl recently shared his views on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Understandably, considering her many flaws and disastrous policy proposals, they were not positive.

Pearl quote-tweeted a post from Senator Tom Cotton calling Harris' views "socialist, woke progressive beliefs," and that she's now "changing them or hiding them to get elected."

That sent USA Today's Dan Wolken into a hypocritical frenzy. Wolken suggested that recruits would stay away from Pearl and Auburn because of his public political beliefs. Then he turned around and defended Steve Kerr for publicly sharing his political views, ignoring that both could turn off fans or players.

READ: USA Today's Dan Wolken Goes After Bruce Pearl For Sharing Conservative Political Views, Defends Steve Kerr

Now another media commentator has joined in, begging Auburn recruits to avoid Bruce Pearl for his thought crimes.

Former CNN contributor Roland Martin posted on X in response to Pearl, saying "To all Black ballplayers and their parents considering @AuburnMBB, this is the trash @coachbrucepearl tweets. There are many other SEC schools to consider. Choose accordingly."

As expected, Martin then also engaged in some hypocrisy, deflection and the usual left wing double standards.

Nothing Makes The Political Left Angrier Than People Disagreeing With Them

Martin was last seen leaking questions for a CNN town hall to then-DNC Chair Donna Brazile so she could prepare then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. So consider his opinions accordingly.

He also, naturally, defended Steve Kerr and Steph Curry, who frequently and publicly share their left-wing political views. One response to Martin's original tweet pointed out the hypocrisy, "You want to cancel Auburn basketball because the coach has an opinion on Presidential politics? Give that same energy to @warriors Kerr & Steph"

Martin's response was predictably poor, "Nope," he said. "I'm making it clear that Black parents should be aware of the person who will be coaching their kids."

By tagging the Auburn Men's Basketball program official X account, he's just "making it clear" to recruits who would be coaching them. That's obviously not Martin's intent, and a quick search of his Twitter account doesn't show any instances of him tagging the Warriors official account to complain about one of the many absurd things that Steve Kerr says on a daily basis. Or him warning any conservative NBA players against moving to Golden State and potentially subjecting themselves to Kerr's delusional, offensive views.

Martin implies that Pearl is racist because he views Kamala Harris as a woke progressive. When she is a woke progressive. Pearl's coached college players of all races for 42 years successfully, but because he doesn't share Martin's ideology, he's a potential racist.

That's how the modern left thinks; only they can be allowed to speak publicly, because only their views are acceptable. Kerr and Gregg Popovich are free to say whatever they like, because they represent the "correct," morally good views on social justice and Kamala Harris. Bruce Pearl has to stay silent, because his views do not align with The Holy Left.

Yes, it's hypocritical. Yes, it's Orwellian. Yes, it's ridiculous. There are many other sports writers and media commentators to listen to. Choose accordingly.