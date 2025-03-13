Fore-Giveness: Rory McIlroy's Heckler Admits He Was Wrong

A "boneheaded" fan at TPC Sawgrass, later identified as University of Texas golfer Luke Potter, got the boot and stumbled into controversy by heckling Rory McIlroy during a practice round ahead of The Players Championship.

The incident ended with McIlroy confiscating Potter’s phone, like an angry parent, said OutKick's Mark Harris, who personally sided with Rory in the unusual exchange.

McIlroy didn't address the heckler when asked about the moment by the media on Tuesday. Now, the heckler's wishing he'd held his tongue.

Texas Golfer Apologizes For Stunt Involving Rory McIlroy

The moment quickly went viral, thrusting Potter into the spotlight. Facing backlash, he issued apologies, including written letters to McIlroy and PGA Tour officials.

"Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it," Potter told GolfChannel.com.

READ: Rory McIlroy Snatches Fan’s Phone During Practice Round At The Players In Bizarre Video

"That's about all that needs to be said. ... It's just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologize."

The confrontation unfolded when McIlroy, a four-time major winner, hit a tee shot into the water on the 18th hole. Potter reportedly shouted, "Just like 2011 at Augusta," a jab at McIlroy’s infamous collapse at the 2011 Masters.

For that quip, McIlroy approached Potter and took his phone before walking away. The jester was then escorted off the premises by PGA Tour security, though the phone was later returned (via ESPN).

Play dumb games and win dumb prizes. Will Potter ultimately be fore-given?

In somewhat of a surprising twist, Potter is a standout amateur who had won the John Hayt Invitational the previous day.

