Flyers Waive Ryan Johansen To Terminate His Contract Over 'Material Breach'

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has been on the job for a little over a year, and in that time he has had to deal with some serious personal headaches.

Goaltender Carter Hart is facing a sexual assault charge in Canada. High-end prospect Cutter Gauthier decided he didn't want to be a Flyer. Goalie Ivan Fedotov and 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov were brought over to the NHL years earlier than expected.

Oh yeah, and Briere's own kid pushed a woman's wheelchair (without her in it) down a flight of stairs for no reason.

So, it's been a wild first year, and that doesn't seem to be slowing down as the Flyers are in the midst of another strange personnel situation, this time involving NHL vet Ryan Johanson.

The Flyers acquired Johansen at the trade deadline this past season as part of a deal that sent defenseman Sean Walker Colorado Avalanche. The big piece of that deal was the Avs' first-round pick, and Johansen was almost certainly thrown into the deal as a way for Colorado to clear cap space. He has an $8 million cap hat, half of which is still covered by the Nashville Predators who signed him to an 8-year, $64 million deal that expires after next season.

However, after playing 63 games last season for Colorado, Johansen reportedly discovered a hip injury that prevented him from suiting up for the Flyers, despite having played for Colorado days earlier.

The Flyers waived him to assign him to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but even after clearing waivers, he never played for them either.

So, to get that $4 million off the books for next season, the Flyers announced that they're waiving Johansen to terminate his contract citing a "material breach."

The Flyers didn't elaborate on the situation, and that's likely because it's far from over.

Johansen's agent, Kurt Overhardt — who coincidentally also represents the aforementioned Cutter Gauthier — released a statement on the matter as well.

"Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled," the agent said in a statement. "Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third-party physicians.

"The Flyers' attempt to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing. We have been in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights."

Johansen has 60 days to file a grievance and he's expected to do that.

Well… here comes another headache for Danny B, because this one doesn't seem like it's going to go away, at least not from what we've seen publicly. Both sides seem adamant that they're in the right.

Johansen wants the final year of his contract honored, meanwhile, the Flyers don't feel he met his contractual obligations.

For the Flyers, this $4 million is a big deal. They're currently $800,000 over the salary cap.