Flyers Prospect Oliver Bonk Bulked Up With Jersey Mike’s Subs

NHL rookie camps are getting underway, and for a lot of the players in attendance, it's a first chance to make an impression that could lead to a roster spot on opening night in a few weeks.

It's also their first time to show what they've been doing over the summer. In the case of a lot of rookies, like Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk, that sometimes involves bulking up.

Think about it. A lot of 18- and 19-year-olds haven't filled out or muscled up yet, and that's something that will come in handy at the NHL level, where they'll be up against some large human beings.

According to Broad Street Buzz, Bonk — the son of ex-NHLer and great name-haver, Radek Bonk — told the media how he gained around 15 pounds, and it was all thanks to some help from Jersey Mike's subs.

"You just eat until you're sick," Bonk told the media about how he bulked up. "No, seriously, you do. And you just work out and skate. But it's more about just downing calories, as many as you can. Just nonstop eating."

That's when Jersey Mike's — no free ads, but they make a fine sub sandwich, a good cheesesteak too — got a shout out.

"I ate so much Jersey Mike's this summer, just the giant subs," Bonk said. "I'll eat one, not even as a meal; it'll be in between lunch and dinner. I'll have a 2,000-calorie sub, then I'll go for dinner. So that's how you do it."

Really?

Man, I wish it were that hard for me to bulk up. If I eat a Tastykake too late at night, I gain a pound or two.

But hey, you've got to do what you've got to do. So, Jersey Mike's, if you need a spokesman in the Philly area, I think you found your guy.

Bonk is one of a big group of promising prospects and young players that the Flyers currently have in their system, along with Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, Porter Martone, Jack Nesbitt, and, of course, Matvei Michkov.

Does that mean success is coming this year? I don't think it does, but it seems like GM Daniel Briere and President of Hockey, Keith Jones, have the Orange and Black headed in the right direction.