Flyers' Matvei Michkov Wants Michigan Move Tips From New Teammate Trevor Zegras

The Michigan move — in which a player scoops the puck onto the blade of his stick and jams the puck into the back of the net like a lacrosse move — has been around for decades at this point, but has become pretty prevalent NHL in the last few years as a generation of players who grew up practicing the move in driveways and after practice are entering the league.

Now, two guys known to try to do it as much as anyone, Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras, will both be suiting up for the Philadelphia Flyers this season (that sound you just heard was former Flyers coach and Michigan move hater John Tortorella punching a door).

Zegras is one of the players who popularized the move, while Michkov was known to try the move on occasion during his rookie campaign. Recently, during an NHL vs. KHL exhibition game in which the NHLers thumped the KHLers 15-3, Michkov scored a stunning Michigan move tally.

Not a Calder Trophy finalist, huh. whatevs…

Anyway, an interview has been making the rounds in which Michkov talked about easing back on the Michigan move after it didn't work in games a few times, but joked that Zegras — who has executed the move in an NHL game — could give him some lessons.

Michkov said that he hasn't spoken to Zegras yet since the trade, but the former Duck was very complimentary about the Flyers' burgeoning superstar after he was dealt to the team.

Now, I'm realistic here: I don't believe the Flyers are a shoo-in to make the playoffs. Maybe they eke in at the end of the regular season, but I'm not sold.

What I am sold on is that there will not be a shortage of highlight reel material from Michkov and Zegras.