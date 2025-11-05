Flyers Mascot Gritty Might Be A More Accurate Passer Than 50% Of NFL QBs

I mean, the Browns should at least consider him...

One of the key attributes you'd want in an NFL quarterback is top-notch arm strength and accuracy. Oddly enough, this can be a little tricky to find sometimes, but I may have found someone with both.

Believe it or not, it's the Philadelphia Flyers' googly-eyed mascot, Gritty.

Gritty has been one of the premier mascots in all of sports since his show-stopping debut back in 2018. But what's wild is that over the years, the orange, Muppet look-alike has shown flashes of genuine athletic freakishness.

Well, we got another one with a video posted to Gritty's social media accounts that shows him absolutely lacing some finned footballs for trick shots that would make the Dude Perfect guys start jumping up and down and going "Ooooooooooohhhh!!!!!"

I get that it doesn't take much to get them to do that, but what you're about to see is still impressive as hell.

From a perch in Xfinity Mobile Arena (it still feels weird not to type "Wells Fargo Center"), Gritty airmailed some finned footballs onto the ice and was trying to get them in a cylindrical bin.

After missing the first couple, the Flyers mascot drilled one.

Then another.

And another.

Someone needs to Gritty some regulation NFL footballs. If he can do the same thing with those, there are probably eight or nine teams in the league who should at least entertain the idea of signing him (or at least the dude in the costume).

You can teach him how to read defenses, and some time in the gym will help get a bit more mobile, but there is some natural ability on display with the way he drops NERFs in the bucket like that.

I mean, Gritty should at least be going to UFL camps when those roll around this spring, right?