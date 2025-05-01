Flyers Legend Ed Van Impe — Who Famously Made The Soviets 'Go Home' — Has Died At 84

On Thursday, news broke that Philadelphia Flyers Ed Van Impe — a member of the team in their first season and a big part of the Broad Street Bullies teams of the 1970s — has died.

He was 84.

Van Impe spent the bulk of his 700-game NHL career with the Flyers, and the team released a statement after his death was announced.

"The Flyers mourn the loss of a leader and original Philadelphia Flyer in Ed Van Impe," the statement reads. "He was the second captain in Flyers history, and one of only five defensemen to ever wear the 'C' for the Flyers. He served in that role for parts of five seasons before passing it to Bobby Clarke during the 1972-73 season."

After several seasons with the Buffalo Bisons, Van Impe made his NHL debut with the Chicago Black Hawks (it was two words back then) in 1966, and was selected by the Flyers in the 1967 expansion draft.

He was a key part of the Flyers' blue line in their early years, and as the team mentioned in its statement, he served as their second captain, taking over from Lou Angotti in 1968.

Van Impe was part of the Broad Street Bullies-era teams that struck fear into the hearts of opponents and won Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975,

One of the most memorable moments of Van Impe's career came in 1876 when the Flyers took on the Soviet Union's Central Red Army at the Spectrum as part of a series of exhibition games known as the "Super Series," which pitted NHL clubs against two different Russian teams.

According to TSN, in the first period, Van Impe was assessed a hooking penalty, during which the Flyers really started to step up their physicality. As Van Impe stepped out of the box, he immediately got Soviet forward Valeri Kharlamov in his sights and nearly sent him back to Moscow in a full-body cast with a massive open ice hit.

After there was no call on that play, Soviet coach Konstantin Loktev ordered his team off the ice, which led to the legendary call from CBC announcer Bob Cole, "They’re going home! They’re going home! Yeah! They’re going home!"

The Flyers went on to win that game 4-1.

After his time in Philadelphia, Van Impe spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh before retiring and moving into broadcasting.

Van Impe is such a big part of the Flyers' foundational years as well as their most successful ones. Our thoughts go out to Ed Van Impe's family, friends, and teammates.