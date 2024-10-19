Philadelphia Flyers Kick Off Their Home Opener With Some Help From Michael Buffer

The Philadelphia Flyers started their season with a four-game tribute out west for games against the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Seattle Kraken, but on Saturday night they finally got to kick off their home slate, and they did so with the help of a Philly legend, iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer.

The Canucks were in town on Saturday night — they've been the opponent for three of the Flyers' last four home-openers which is just weird — and the Flyers did the typical team introductions and then took some time to honor late Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

After the emotional tribute and both the Canadian and US national anthems, the Flyers decided to really kick things off with some help from Buffer.

How about that? That should get you fired up, and the Flyers could use that. That season-opening trip didn't go all that great with three points and only one win, which actually came against Vancouver in the season opener.

It also ruined my sleep schedule for a week, but it is what it is.

However, let's go back to Buffer. This isn't the first time the Flyers have employed the use of his and his signature catchphrase's services.

Buffer was in Las Vegas back in June (he's probably there a lot, but he was definitely there in June) for the NHL Draft at Sphere. There, he announced the Flyers' first-round pick, which turned out to be forward Jett Luchenko.

I don't know if this was some kind of Buffer bump, but Luchenko ended up surprising a lot of people by making the team's opening night roster, and by doing so, he became the youngest player in franchise history.

I don't think a whole lot is expected from the Orange & Black this season (fine; I don't think that, I know that), but it's not time for Flyers fans to panic until they lose a game after a Michael Buffer appearance.