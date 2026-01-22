The Flyers Lost A Game In One Of The Most Embarrassing Ways You'll See This Season

I'm glad I have the sleep schedule of someone twice my age because that meant I was sawing some serious logs while the Philadelphia Flyers were out in Salt Lake City losing a game in embarrassing fashion.

Lucky me, I got to start my day feeling like I was going to hurl after seeing it.

The Flyers had a great first 40 games or so of the season, but they really hit the skids in the new year. They lost six straight before snapping that losing streak on Monday in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, they looked to start a winning streak by earning a pair of points against the Utah Mammoth.

It was looking pretty good. Late in the game, the Flyers were up 4-3, which led to the Mammoth pulling the goalie.

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway had the puck on his stick and was about to seal the deal with an empty-netter, only for… well, just watch it.

I don't like to talk about it.

…

…You've got to get that shot off.

Hell of a backcheck by Nick Schmaltz, though.

That was a huge play because it kept the Mammoth alive so that captain Clayton Keller could do this.

Pain. Pain. Pain.

It stings even worse that the first extra-attacker goal in Utah history had to come like this.

Well, Clayton Keller really put the team on his shoulders in this one and scored the OT winner in a back-and-forth extra frame thanks to a great feed from Dylan Guenther.

Great effort from Flyers forward Owen Tippett to get back, but Keller was brilliant in the way he created time and space for himself.

Flyers probably shouldn't have left the slot wide-open like that, but I get the sense that will be on head coach Rick Tocchet's list of things to address at the next film study.

The Flyers need to turn it around in a hurry. They were pretty comfortably in a playoff spot before the skid, but now they've given themselves a lot of work to do through the spring to get back in that position.

The Olympic break comes at a good time for them, though, as they're just a couple of weeks away from mid-season reset.

They just need to maximize their points haul in the last few games.