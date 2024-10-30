Floyd Mayweather Visits Israel, Calls Israeli War Vets Warriors And Heroes

Some words simply hit differently depending on the source, so when Floyd Mayweather, arguably the greatest prizefighter of all time, is calling a group of men "brave warriors," the impact is obviously different.

Even if the men in the group are in wheelchairs. Or missing limbs. Or trying to overcome trauma and stress.

Floyd Mayweather Supports Israel

That's how it's been this week for Floyd while in Israel during a tour to support the Jewish State in its current war against terrorist Iranian proxies in Gaza and Lebanon.

Floyd landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday for what is his fourth trip to Israel since it was attacked on Oct. 7, 2023 by Hamas.

"It feels like home away from home," Mayweather told the gathered media when he landed. "Actions speak louder than words, and I'm here to support in every way I can."

Mayweather Behind IDF Vets ‘100 Percent’

One of Floyd's first stops was the Belev Echad rehabilitation center where Israeli soldiers who fought in Gaza are recovering from their wounds.

"I'm happy to be here," Mayweather told the recovering soldiers. "I see so many bright faces, so many beautiful people. You guys are brave warriors. I take my hat off to everyone in here that goes on that battlefield – everyone who came through in your job, just like I come through in my job.

"You got to be team players and you guys are team players. I'm proud of you all. Hold your head up high. And just know, every day is a blessing. We can't take nothing for granted. You guys are true heroes. You guys are warriors. And I'm behind you guys 100 percent. I'll be back because you guys have my support."

Mayweather is a true believer in Israel's right to exist as the planet's only Jewish State. And he has put action behind that belief.

Big Donation For Israel's First Responders

He recently donated 1,000 bulletproof vests funded by a $100,000 donation to Israeli emergency first responders who rush to help civilians in areas inside Israel where rockets fired by Hezbollah or Hamas land.

United Hatzalah, a group of 7,000 volunteers that provide emergency medical treatment to victims of the current war, hosted a luncheon for Mayweather.

The group gifted Mayweather one of the vests that his donation supplied.

"This is going back to the States with you so you remember what you did to support United Hatzalah during this terrible war that has been imposed on us," an organization leader told Mayweather. "God protects you. And you know how to protect yourself, that's the truth. But you'll have this remember …"

Trip To US Embassy And Western Wall

Mayweather's trip has included a visit to the famed Western Wall where he took photos with Israelis, including members of the Israeli Defense Force. He also visited the American embassy in the nation's capital of Jerusalem.

He also visited an Orthodox Jewish yeshiva where he echoed his support for the land and the people.

"I will be back," he told those at the yeshiva, "and I will continue to be a voice for the Jewish people."

Floyd retired after 2017 with a 50-0 record. He won 15 world championships in five different weight classifications.