Floyd Mayweather Dubs Donald Trump The Best President Ever

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is used to ruffling feathers, and the opinion he shares about President Donald Trump will certainly upset plenty of folks around the country.

Mayweather made a stop on Fox Business on Wednesday for an appearance on ‘Making Money’ with Charles Payne, and while the undefeated boxer showed support for Trump back in 2016, he took things a step further with his comments about the 47th President.

"Well, the world— I mean, in America, we're never happy," Mayweather explained. "At least I'm happy, but we're never happy. When we had Trump before, we didn't appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great President, one of the— actually he's the best President. In my eyes, he's the best President we ever had."

"Great business, great businessman, and that's what it's about. Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes in the White House, we're always upset."

Mayweather has made some incredibly poor choices in his life, to put it mildly, having been convicted on multiple occasions of battery and domestic violence. And while it's more than fair to say he's not someone the world should follow, his statement about Americans always being upset regardless of who is in the White House is accurate.

Politics in America have never been perfect, but it certainly feels like they've never been more divisive and imperfect than they are now.

The beautiful thing is that we have this thing called free speech, and Mayweather has the right to call Trump the greatest President ever.

Mayweather has become a significant real estate investor since hanging up the gloves, which is something he can say he has in common with President Trump. The 48-year-old reportedly sold a $22 million home in Miami’s Biscayne Bay a year ago and recently listed his $12.5 million Las Vegas mansion.