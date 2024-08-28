Floyd Mayweather Joins NBA Stars In Charity Event For Israeli Orphans Affected By Hamas Attack

Several marquee athletes made a strong stand in support of Israel following Hamas' vicious attacks on Oct. 7, which resulted in more than 1,000 Israeli deaths and several hundred kidnappings.

Famed boxer Floyd Mayweather continued his strong support for Israel with an event in Los Angeles that welcomed NBA players Michael Porter, Jr., Tyler Herro and Jarred Vanderbilt, a resident LA Laker.

They appeared in Los Angeles on Monday night for the "L.A. with Love" event, as reported by TMZ, which welcomed 62 children whose families were affected by Hamas' attacks.

The event was organized by the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, which spotlights the horrors that befell Israel on Oct. 7 amid public support for Palestine from American college campuses and celebrities.

Mayweather and his team were generous as they interacted with the teenagers, offering to take photos and sign items for the kids. Members of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) also showed up to the event.

"When we saw all the celebrities, it felt really good," one of the teenagers commented (via TMZ).

"We see a lot of famous people are hating against Israel. But it's so good to see that there's still famous people, good people who support Israel and support us. I lost my dad on October 7, and this makes my heart warm."

Mayweather previously traveled to Israel to drop off supplies. The 50-0 boxing legend landed in Tel Aviv in March. He appeared at small Israeli businesses and hosted a barbecue at an Israeli Defense Force military base to uplift members. Mayweather caught flack on social media for standing with Israel but never wavered in his support.

During his trip to Israel, Mayweather received The Champion for Israel award and the Lifesaving Award due to his philanthropy. He also linked up with Israeli pop star Osher Cohen during a concert performance.

