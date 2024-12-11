Floyd Mayweather Attacked By Pro-Palestinian Mob For Supporting Israel

Floyd Mayweather was attacked and chased by a group of angry pro-Palestinian supporters earlier this week and the whole thing was caught on video.

The legendary boxer had been shopping in London's Hatton Garden's area when he was approached inside by a couple of men who asked about his support for Israel. When Mayweather double-downed and responded that he was, "Proud to support the Jews," the Palestinian mob soon became aggressive and all hell broke loose.

PRO-HAMAS SUPPORTERS CHASED MAYWEATHER

Video shows Mayweather getting rushed out of the store and into the street as he and his bodyguards, who are clearly outnumbered, try to get to their vehicles and get the 47-year-old away from the threat. At one point, someone tried to take a couple of swings at Floyd but fortunately for the pro-terror supporter, he didn't connect, because their face probably would never have been the same if Mayweather got hold of him.

Throughout the whole ordeal, you hear Mayweather being called racial slurs and anti-Israeli statements are being shouted.

Floyd Mayweather has been one of the most vocal supporters of Israel, especially since the October 7th terror attack. Earlier this summer, Floyd even took his private jet and flew supplies to Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, London continues to be a hotbed of antisemitism. The BBC reports that there were nearly 2,000 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United Kingdom from January to June of this year, with more than half occurring in London. The numbers were based on figures from a Jewish security charity.

All one has to do is check social media to see the mindset of some of the people that Floyd was up against and also to see their coward mentality.