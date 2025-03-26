Florida State's Alex Lodise Completes The Cycle In The Most Legendary Way Possible

It's hard to find a more epic sports moment than what Alex Lodise pulled off Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

The Florida State shortstop smacked a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to take down the in-state rival Florida Gators, 8-4. But it wasn't just any walk-off grand slam — it was the last hit Lodise needed to complete the cycle.

The accomplishment marked the first career cycle for the team captain and the first for the Seminoles since 2019. It was the 10th in program history.

You might as well retire now, buddy, it doesn't get any better than that.

"I knew as soon as I hit it. I turned to the dugout and just it all out right as I hit it..." Lodise said after the game. "I blacked out rounding first base. I was yelling, I'm going to lose my voice tomorrow, probably... It was one of the best feelings I've ever had."

Up to eight homers on the season, Lodise tallied all four of his RBIs Tuesday on his game-winning homer. The junior from St. Augustine, Fla., is in his second season with the Seminoles after transferring from North Florida after his freshman year.

"Lodise, I mean what a great night for him," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "That was the cycle, and a walk-off grand slam, so, can’t say I’ve ever seen that.

"It’s neat for Lodise to come home and have that type of a ball game. I’m just so proud of the guys."

The No. 4 Seminoles will be back in action Friday when they head to South Bend, Ind., to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Florida State is 21-3.