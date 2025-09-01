Florida State Football Player Shot: DETAILS

Ethan Pritchard is a freshman linebacker for the Seminoles.

PublishedUpdated

Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard was wounded in a shooting over the weekend.

The freshman linebacker for the Seminoles was shot Sunday night in Havana, Florida, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel. Pritchard was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but further details about his condition aren't known at this time.

The news was also reported by 247Noles and the Tallahassee Democrat.

Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Havana, Florida. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard shot.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office announced the following update Monday morning after releasing a Sunday night statement on the shooting:

"The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Havana, Florida in reference to a reported shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments.

Upon arrival deputies found a male victim, who was later transported to a local hospital where he is being treated."

Florida State beat Alabama to open the season. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

The Seminoles and Mike Norvell opened the season with a 31-17 win over Alabama, and Pritchard didn't record any stats in the game.

He was a three star recruit coming out of Seminole High School, and received offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida and several other teams.

A Florida State linebacker was wounded in a shooting over the weekend. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

The situation remains fluid and developing. Check back for any updates that we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.