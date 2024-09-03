Florida State Fan Unleashes F-Bomb Rant After Humiliating Loss: LISTEN

We have another incredible rant from week one of the college football season.

The internet was taken by storm over the weekend after a Florida Gators fan absolutely cooked the team following a loss to Miami.

It was grade-A content, and I foolishly assumed it would be hard to beat. Well, just a couple days later, and I've been proven wrong, thanks to an FSU fan.

Florida State fan drops incredible rant.

The Seminoles lost Monday night to Boston College, and the team is now sitting at 0-2 after starting the season with national title hopes.

It's beyond embarrassing for Mike Norvell and the program. Fans are beyond livid, and one took things to the next level with a must-listen rant.

Do yourself a favor and make sure you have headphones on if you're in public or if kids are nearby. His rant is loaded with f-bombs.

Smash the play button below, and let us know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely electric. Absolute fire coming from this Florida State fan. FSU handed Mike Norvell a massive extension after last season that pays him around $10 million annually.

Two games into that extension and this fan is demanding he be fired so that Deion Sanders or Lane Kiffin can replace him.

Calling for Mike Norvell to be fired and replaced by Deion Sanders - a guy with a 5-8 record at the FBS level - is incredible. You can't make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

College football fans are the best fans in all of sports. We're irrational, overly emotional and quick to pull the trigger on any hot take that pops into our head. That more or less sums up this entire rant, and I loved every single second of it.

Week one is behind us, and we've already been gifted plenty of content and laughs. I can only imagine what else is waiting for us. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.