First College Football Poll Includes Embarrassing Result

Florida State somehow snagged a few votes in the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the college football season.

The first Coaches Poll of the season was released on Monday ahead of the season getting underway in a few weeks, and there were no surprises at the top.

The top five teams are as follows:

That makes pretty solid sense. I could also certainly entertain an argument for OSU at number one. It's what happened down the list that is hilarious.

Florida State receives votes in first Coaches Poll of the season.

Do we all remember how Florida State did last season? The Seminoles finished the season a pathetic 2-10 and fans were in open revolt by the time the season came to a close.

Mike Norvell has a dumpster fire on his hands with no clear fixes or answers. You'd think FSU would be an afterthought.

Not so fast!

FSU somehow managed to get eight votes in the first Coaches Poll of the season.

Let's take a look at some of Florida State's most memorable games last season:

24-21 loss to Georgia Tech

28-13 loss to Boston College

20-12 loss to Memphis

42-16 loss to SMU

29-13 loss to Clemson

36-14 loss to Miami

35-11 loss to UNC

52-3 loss to Notre Dame

31-11 loss to Florida

Do we all know how many FBS teams the Seminoles beat in 2024? One. One single team, and it was California. The team's other win came against 1-11 Charleston Southern - an FCS program.

Who in their right mind thinks FSU deserves a single vote in the Coaches Poll or AP Poll? That's a complete and total joke, and everyone involved should be embarrassed.

Wisconsin went 5-7 last season, and deservedly was left out completely in the cold. That's what happens when you're a bad program sliding in the wrong direction.

It's not like FSU went 7-5 last season and added a bunch of key new pieces. The program is engulfed in flames.

There is no justification for this. None. That will remain the case until FSU proves it's a competent football team. The Seminoles open the season August 30th against Alabama. Best of luck to Mike Norvell's program. He's going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.