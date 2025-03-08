Florida Panthers Players, Coaches Are Pumped About Brad Marchand Trade, Even Though His Debut Is Weeks Away

It was an interesting NHL trade deadline this year, but I think it's safe to say that the most talked about move has been the Florida Panthers cutting a deal for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The move was huge for both teams. For the Panthers it's a huge addition that will be especially helpful come the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For the Bruins, it signaled the end of the team's 2011 Stanley Cup-winning era.

However, Marchand is currently out with an injury, but that didn't keep the Florida Panthers from getting excited about one of their newest teammates.

"Marchand playing with these guys? Absolute chaos," defenseman Schmidt said after the Cats' practice on Saturday., per NHL.com.

Chaos is right. It's almost like the Panthers have assembled the Justice League of agitators between Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, and now Marchand. I really don't have any clue how opposing teams are going to mentally prepare to face those three in a seven-game series.

The idea of the Bruins being willing to move on from their captain came up in the days leading up to the deadline, but the deal itself didn't get finalized until right before the 3 pm Eastern deadline.

According to Panthers bench boss Paul Maurice, the plan to add Marchand to the fold even caught the coaching staff a bit off guard.

"It’s exciting, and a bit of a surprise for the coaches, anyway," Maurice said. "We’re very excited about the idea."

As you should be, Paul; as you should be.

The deal has solidified the Panthers as one of the favorites to win the Cup this year, but, remember, it will be a little bit before we see Marchand in a Panthers sweater.

He sustained an upper-body injury in a game on March 1 and is currently listed as week-to-week.