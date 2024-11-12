Florida Panthers Are In The Midst Of A Robe-Fueled Winning Streak

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have been on a heater as of late, winning their last seven games, and they've got a lucky charm in their back pockets… or rather draped around them and tied loosely at the waist.

That's right, the Cats' current win-streak has been largely fueled by robes.

The Panthers winning streak began on Oct. 24 against the New York Rangers, and they went on to defeat the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres as well before jetting off to captain Aleksander Barkov's home country of Finland for a pair of games against the Dallas Stars as part of the NHL Global Series.

There, the Panthers were given special custom robes as a team gift, something that ties into Finland's sauna culture, per the Associated Press. The Panthers showed up to the game in Helsinki in these robes.

Would you believe? The Panthers wound up winning both games in Finland, which were huge wins given the Stars are a solid team, so to return to North America with four points and a bunch of new robes made it quite the trip.

However, the robes continued to make appearances back home before a win against the Nashville Predators and an overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

I love a good robe. If there's one thing kings, boxers, and the elderly can agree on, it's robes.

Add Stanley Cup champs to that list.

Now, we'll find out on Tuesday night just how much mojo is in those robes because the Cats are going to be going toe-to-toe against the New Jersey Devils. They're currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes, and they're the best teams that the Panthers will have faced so far in their robe run.

Will the robe magic continue?