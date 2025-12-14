Florida High School Title Game Decided by Incredible Hail Mary Touchdown

Something wild usually has to happen for a Hail Mary’s to work. But calling what happened in this Florida high school state championship final "wild" would be a massive understatement.

Lake Mary and Vero Beach squared off in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A championship on Saturday night . With less than 10 seconds on the clock, Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs heaved the ball well short of the goal line.

Wide receiver Barrett Schultz got the batted ball, but was immediately met by a wall of defenders. This is where the wild factor came in.

Lake Mary running back Tavarius Brundidge Jr. had the presence of mind to take the ball from Schultz, and drag a defender with him into the endzone for the title-clinching score.

The commentators for the game did a perfect job of capturing the insanity of the moment.

I thought Texas high school football had some crazy moments, but this has to be the craziest thing I’ve seen all year at the high school level.

"I was just hoping and praying like everyone else that he was going to come down with the football and Barrett did," Lake Mary head coach Scott Perry said, via TC Palm . "... We were just going to keep fighting and fighting until the final whistle."

Vero Beach took a safety with 12 minutes left and opted to give the ball back to Lake Mary. That allowed their opponents to get within one score and then tie it with the final pass.

It's a strategy that had merit. But in high school sports (especially football), even the most surefire strategies can fall apart with one chaotic play.