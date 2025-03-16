Florida Giant Olivier Rioux Stands Tall, Cuts Net Without a Lift

The Florida Gators' expectations for March tower over even their freshman center, Olivier Rioux, who stands at 7 feet 9 inches and recently showcased his otherworldly height. 

On Sunday, Florida earned the top seed in the West, but Rioux stole the spotlight by effortlessly cutting down the nets without a ladder after the Gators secured an SEC title against the Vols.

Let's hope this 19-year-old has already hit his growth spurt, or else we may eventually see basketball's first-ever eight-footer. His wingspan is estimated to be around 7 feet 10 inches.

Rioux was dubbed the "world's tallest teenager" when he stood at 7-foot-5 at age 15. The guy still looks like quite the spectacle when he's on the court.

Born in Quebec, Rioux adds to the growing list of French-speaking hoopers with absurd length. French NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-3.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: Olivier Rioux #32 of the Florida Gators looks on before the start of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 04, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida had gone over two decades since their last SEC Championship title win in 2014, but they broke that drought with an 86-77 victory against Tennessee.

The No. 1-seeded Gators will face off against No. 16 Norfolk State on March 21.

