Florida Will Be A Massive Problem During NCAA Tournament After Winning SEC. Final Four Bound?

NASHVILLE, TN - The Gators are going to make some noise during the NCAA Tournament, which could be heard during the Final Four in San Antonio. After defeating Tennessee 86-77 on Sunday for an SEC Tournament championship, it's clear that this basketball team is prime for a March Madness run.

Playing in front of a Bridgestone Arena filled with mostly Tennessee fans, the Gators continued to dominate the paint, and put opposing teams in a chokehold with their physicality. For Tennessee, after the win over Auburn on Saturday, it was as if all the offense was spent on beating the Tigers, even after cutting into the Gators lead late in the second half.

After running through Missouri and Alabama, the Gators are clearly the best team in the SEC right now, with Auburn coming in at a close second. But what we've seen from this Todd Golden-led basketball team over the past few weeks is a Florida team that could be cutting down the nets after the final game of this season of college basketball.

While Alex Condon is obviously a problem in the paint for Florida, it's the outside shooting that has me convinced this squad is peaking at the right time. Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard are so dangerous that it takes some of the pressure off Florida bigs.

Florida Can Win The Whole Thing. Tennessee Has The Ingredients

So, when the NCAA Tournament seeding is released, and you see Florida as a No. 1 seed, just know that they can beat anyone that's put in their way, which includes Duke and Cooper Flagg.

Known for their physicality on defense, Tennessee was out-matched at times on Sunday. But, that doesn't mean this squad is not good enough to make a run over the next four weeks. The problem with the Vols was inconsistent shooting, while allowing the Gators to overrun them inside the paint.

It's usually the opposite when it comes to which squad is going to be more physical at all times, but Florida clearly came out of the locker room looking to prove a point. Even with Jordan Gainey scoring eight-straight points to get Tennessee back into the game, or Zakai Zeigler playing shutdown defense at times, the Gators kept the Vols within arms' length.

But, just as we've seen all season long, Tennessee can clearly hit you in spurts, which makes this team dangerous, but also ripe for the taking if the shots don't fall. There's only so much they can do defensively.

It's NCAA Tournament Time For The SEC. This Florida Team Is Hot

The conference has spent all week lobbying for fourteen teams in the NCAA Tournament, which I don't think comes to fruition. But, being the best this season in college basketball, the SEC has four teams that could legitimately make a run, with a few others that could cause a little madness.

We will have to wait on the status of Alabama's Grant Nelson, who was injured during the semifinals on Sunday. Nate Oats said that Nelson will be seeing a knee specialist on Monday, which could decide whether Alabama will have one of its most important players for the NCAA Tournament.

Besides that, with Auburn and Florida getting No.1 seeds in the tournament, it will send Tennessee firmly on the No.2 line, with enough talent on both ends of the court to cause their own type of chaos coming up.

The problem for the Vols is when they go cold from the field, it gets freezing, which ultimately puts them in a tough spot defensively.

But, coming out of the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon, it's clear that there are a number of teams that can cut down the nets in San Antonio next month. But after watching this SEC run, the Gators are my first team right now of potential winners Final Four winners.