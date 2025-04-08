Florida Students Took Partying To Another Level After Gators Beat Houston To Win National Title

As the final seconds ticked off the clock inside the Alamodome, Florida fans in Gainesville were rushing the court 1,052 miles away after the Gators defeated Houston to win a national championship.

You would have thought the Gators were actually playing a home game in the O'Connell Center, with a sellout crowd of over 15,000 fans watching Florida fight Houston in the final game of the college basketball season. The scenes out of Gainesville were what you would expect, even with fans rushing the court.

Earlier in the day, University of Florida workers were greasing light poles with ‘Pam’ spray, preparing for a potential night of partying in Gainesville. Turns out, city workers had the right idea, even if it didn't detract some students from making the climb.

Around the city on Monday, tents were seen outside a plethora of bars in the Gainesville area, as fans were looking to get a spot in local bars, like ‘The Swamp’, to watch Florida play for a title. It was so crowded with tents, you would’ve thought Taylor Swift was putting on an intimate live performance at one of these bars.

Florida Students Were Going To Struggle Into Class On Tuesday

Hopefully most of the professors at Florida were kind enough to allow students to miss class today, or at least give them an excused absence, because, judging by the scenes out of Gainesville, there were clearly going to be some empty classrooms.

After struggling on the football field recently, even with DJ Lagway on campus right now, fans have been clamoring for something to cheer about. Obviously, Florida has been here before, winning back-to-back titles under Billy Donovan. But, getting back on top of basketball has been a priority for the university, and the fans have been waiting for another moment like this.

My goodness, to be young again, and able to celebrate a national championship. Obviously, this party is not stopping anytime soon, with a parade and title ceremony upcoming when the Gators return to Gainesville.

After running through the postseason, winning the SEC, and reclaiming their spot in the college basketball hierarchy, the Florida Gators are going to enjoy this for a while. As for the coaches, they’ll get a day to celebrate, then it's back to working on the transfer portal.

For the students in Gainesville, this party is going to roll on.