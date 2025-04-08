Florida Fan Falls Off Streetlight Celebrating Gators Win, Pumps Up Crowd While On Stretcher

One Florida fan took celebrating to a completely different level on Monday morning while celebrating the Gators national championship win over Houston.

If you haven't seen the videos coming out of Gainesville, I highly advise you to check out this recap of the inanity last night after the Florida win.

For one fan, he ended his night in an ambulance, but not before he was seen pumping up the crowd while strapped to a stretcher, according to First Coast News.

As fans took to the streets in celebration of the Gators winning a national title, one fan decided that it would be best to climb a lightpole, jump up and down on the streetlight, while waving on the crowd of fans that were partying on campus.

Unfortunately, the fan ended up taking a nasty-looking fall off the lightpole, which looked like something a WWE star would do at Wrestlemania.

Luckily, the Florida fan looked to be ok, as he waved his arms and pumped his fists to let the crowd know that he wasn’t in a worse spot than first imagined after the fall. Now, this could've been due to some liquid courage, but at least he was able to give the crowd something to cheer about after the dramatic fall.

As you can tell by the video, the fan indicated to the cheering crowd that he was ok, giving a thumbs up, before being loaded into the ambulance for an expensive end to his night celebrating the Florida win.

Hopefully, the fan is ok, and is making a recovery from the fall.

In the meantime, the Gators returned home to Gainesville on Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the national championship with fans, far away from light poles.