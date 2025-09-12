Marc-Andre Fleury Returning to Penguins for One Final Game in Full-Circle Farewell

Last season was the Marc-Andre Fleury retirement tour, and of course, one of the most emotional stops was in Pittsburgh, where Fleury started his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups.

And now, it has been revealed that he will throw on a Penguins sweater one final time after signing a professional tryout with the team.

Fleury isn't trying to crack a roster or get a one-year deal; instead, the 40-year-old will practice with the Pens and then suit up for one final exhibition game on September 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh," Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "This past year everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful."

Fleury was selected by the Penguins with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, which is regarded as one of the deepest draft classes in history (seriously; look it up, it's ridiculous).

He spent parts of 13 seasons with the Penguins and a few others with their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre before he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Fleury became one of the key members of that Golden Knights team that made an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final in their debut season.

In 2021, Vegas traded Fleury to Chicago, and later, the following season, he was traded to Minnesota, where he spent the final few seasons of his career and eventually slotted in as a backup.

But, while he hasn't worn a Penguins jersey since 2017, there's no team with which he's more synonymous. As such, he should get to jump between the pipes one last time in one of their sweaters.