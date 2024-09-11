Flava Flav Gifts Team USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles A Bronze Clock At MTV VMAs

We catch the big moments at the MTV Video Music Awards, so you don't have to sit through that clown show.

During Wednesday's big show, which was jam-packed with over-the-top outfits and tasteless celebrities, Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles received a bronze clock from the legendary rapper Flava Flav.

Chiles has been involved in an ongoing controversy since the Paris Summer Olympic Games — first losing, then winning, then losing her bronze medal over a score-revision debate.

As it stands, Chiles is no longer a bronze medalist, and that decision has been finalized.

Team USA filed to update her floor routine score based on the difficulty level.

At first, the appeal was accepted. Chiles originally placed fifth at the Paris Games after scoring 13.666 in a floor competition event. Her team disputed the degree of difficulty, so Chiles was granted a correction to her score (13.766), which placed her in position for bronze over Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.

An appeal lodged by Team Romania against Team USA's appeal resulted in Chiles losing her bronze status.

Despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s decision, Chiles insists she will never give back her medal.

It's definitely a bold move.

On Wednesday, Chiles appeared at the VMAs in Elmont, NY, to present an award, only to be surprised by former Public Enemy rapper Flava Flav.

Cognizant of the Olympics controversy, Flav gifted Chiles with a bronze clock, hoping it could make up for the bronze medal she no longer owns (but still has in her possession).

Even as a heartless viewer … Flava pulled off a thoughtful gesture.

WATCH:

"One of the best feelings that an athlete can have is when they're winning or when they won something, you feel me," Flavor Flav, 65, previously said, speaking to USA TODAY. "I'm quite sure that for Jordan Chiles, and any other athlete that ever went through that...how devastating the feeling can be."

It's unfortunate for Chiles, but the medalist should take responsibility and return her medal instead of seeking solace at celebrity events.

That's the cold truth, Ruth!

