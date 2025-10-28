LSU Hoops Star Faces Heat Following Tone-Deaf Remarks on Governor’s Plan to Honor Charlie Kirk

Flau’jae Johnson mouths off on Charlie Kirk statue.

Over in LSU women’s basketball, star senior Flau’jae Johnson got angry and denounced efforts for her school to honor late conservative figure Charlie Kirk.

Johnson also turned off comments on her divisive post.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Charlie Kirk visits SiriusXM Studios on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Flau'jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Tigers reacts in a game against the UCLA Bruins during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 30, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kirk’s assassination on September 10 was seen as a direct attack on free speech, prompting bipartisan calls for unity. The tragic shooting at Utah Valley University prompted many tributes from the sports world. 

But all along, Johnson wasn't on board with Kirk's tributes, viewing him as a racist figure.

The discussion intensified when Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry shared a video calling for a statue of Kirk to be erected on LSU's campus, intended as a tribute to free speech.

A vigil for Kirk was previously held at LSU.

Johnson, 21, pushed back on X, questioning both Landry’s message and Kirk’s legacy.

"For the sake of clarity, if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color," she wrote in a response to a follower.

"I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile."

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20:  Charlie Kirk speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Some accused Johnson of stoking division. 

Many in Johnson's fan base applauded the LSU player's take.

One critic replied, "You lost a fan tonight with all this race-baiting bulls***."

For Johnson, one of college basketball’s most visible athletes, the decision to speak out unprompted came off as entitled and tone-deaf inside the broader discussion.

According to On3, her NIL valuation sits at $1.5 million, with endorsement deals from Amazon, Puma, and Powerade. She also appeared in ESPN’s Full Court Press Season 2, released in May.

Johnson's history of poor remarks includes backlash from 2023 when she posted herself singing lyrics, cracking 9/11 jokes. The LSU player eventually apologized.

