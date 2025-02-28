Flames' Ryan Lomberg Loves Palm Trees And Sunshine; Hates The Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan Lomberg spent the last four seasons as a member of the Florida Panthers before signing with the Calgary Flames — the team with whom he broke into the league — over the offseason, but just because he swapped a Cat crest for a flaming C doesn't mean his feelings toward the Tampa Bay Lightning have changed.

The two Florida-based NHL teams have become heavyweights over the last five seasons or so, which has led to some intense games both in the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That meant that Ryan "Lomborghini" Lomberg was right in the middle of a lot of those battles many of which took place at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

The Flames rolled into Tampa — which always reminds me of the 2004 Stanley Cup Final with Vincent Lecavalier and Jarome Iginla dropping the mitts; what a series — and during warmups, Sportsnet decided it would be a good idea to ask Lomberg how it felt to back in the Sunshine state after winning a Cup with the Panthers last summer.

Just a heads up, you might want to have headphones on when you listen to his answer if you're in a waiting room or there are kids present…

"I like the palm trees and the sunshine, but I f--king hate these guys," Lomberg said while nodding toward the Lightning.

Alright, I love this. I like that players don't just have their memories wiped Men In Black-style when they throw on a new sweater. It'd be lame if after years battling the Lightning, Lomberg was like, "I play for the Flames now; we're going to hit the Riverwalk after this and have some beers."

Some of Lomberg's teammates may be indifferent toward the Bolts, but he's really not a fan.

Unfortunately for him, that hatred didn't get channeled into points… or even much ice time:

The Flames lost this one 9-3, so I'm actually going to call leaving Tampa with an even +/- a win.