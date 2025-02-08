Flames' Brayden Pachal Censors His Chirps For Non-Swearing Jets Star Mark Scheifele

I love some mic'd-up hockey moments, but I think we all know it's not exactly always "safe for work" audio.

Most players in the National Hockey League aren't afraid to let the expletives fly like Cosmo Kramer at the dentist.

But believe it or not, some players aren't all-in on the sailor speak and one of them is Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

That's fine, of course, but normally that still means you're going to get a barrage of four-letter words thrown at you whether you like it or not.

Unless the guy doing the trash-talking is Calgary Flames defenseman Brayden Pachal, who did something I don't think I've ever seen before and censored his own chirps.

The moment can be seen in the latest episode of the Flames' behind-the-scenes YouTube series called The Chase, and the clip has been making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Pachal got tied up with Scheifele and you can he drops an F-bomb to himself before engaging with Scheifele at which point his "f--ks" became "flips."

The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded each season to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Pachal might be a front-runner after that one because he's such a gentleman he didn't even swear at a dude because he knew he didn't swear himself.

I'm not even sure how you do that when you're angry. I can't do that. I don't think most people can do that.

If I get cut off in traffic or stub my toe on the side of the bed I can't help having something fly out of my mouth that is not allowed on broadcast television.

What incredible restraint from Brayden Pachal, and I bet Mark Scheifele appreciated it.