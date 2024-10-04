College Football Team Unveils Electric Uniforms Inspired By Legendary TV Show

FIU will have some incredibly smooth uniforms for the team's game against Sam Houston State.

The Panthers unveiled uniforms for the October 22nd matchup that are inspired by the famous TV show "Miami Vice."

The program is leaning into the culture of the area just like last season, and the white uniforms featuring pink and powder blue are smooth as butter.

Check out the reveal video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

FIU unveils uniforms inspired by "Miami Vice."

I love everything about these uniforms. Stuff like this is what makes college football so fun. The uniforms literally feature the legendary speed boats that were made famous in Miami.

Seriously, how cool is that?

For our younger readers, "Miami Vice" was an incredibly popular TV show that aired on NBC from 1984 to 1989.

The police/crime noir series starred Don Johnson as Detective James "Sonny" Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, and was one of the most popular shows on TV during its run.

It also remained relevant in the culture in terms of Miami being seen as a home for criminal kingpins due to the drug trade that boomed under Pablo Escobar.

Now, FIU is paying homage to the series that took place in the same city it calls home.

FIU will wear uniforms inspired by "Miami Vice."  (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Props to FIU for leaning into pop culture and Miami with these uniforms. They're awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

