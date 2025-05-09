The First Ticket Packages For The 2026 World Cup Are Ungodly Expensive

It's only about a year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off here in the good ol' US of A (and Canada and Mexico, but mostly here) and with stadiums across the country hosting some of the action, at least one venue should be within range for you to pick up a ticket and catch a bit of one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

But, it looks like you're going to need to pay, at least if you want to take advantage of one of the tournament's more luxurious offerings.

According to The Athletic, the first tickets for the tournament have been released, and they're for special hospitality packages.

These are the kind of tickets that are becoming more and more common for some of these big events that intended to be giant spectacles that are trying to cater to people who may not be super into the sport. We see this all the time in Formula 1, especially when it comes to high-end hospitality packages for the races in Miami and Las Vegas.

Tickets start at $3,500 per person and go all the way up to $73,200, but like I said, these are special hospitality packages with others going on sale later.

For instance, one of the packages released is called the US Venue Series, which allows fans to buy tickets to match at one of the 11 US venues set to host World Cup matches. If you live near Dallas, that's the only city that will be hosting 9 matches, while New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta get eight matches each.

There are also four-match packages and ones for specific teams.

I'll be anxious to see what single-game tickets look like. I think if I were close to a venue and could score some cheap tickets to see some random match between like Ivory Coast and Fiji or whatever, I'd do it just to say I went to the World Cup.

Because I'm sure even the most basic tickets to catch Team USA or some of the tournament favorites will cost a pretty penny.