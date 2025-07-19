Firefighter Unleashes Hose On High School Baseball Field After A Ball Hit His Truck

What did he expect? He was parked next to a baseball field

No one likes it when their vehicle gets hit by a wayward baseball, but most of us don't have access to a firehouse; otherwise, we might do the same thing a fire captain in Maryland did after his truck took a home run ball.

According to the Daily Mail, a team called the Thunderbolts was taking pre-game batting practice at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, when one player sent a ball over the left-field fence, and over some netting.

Beyond the field is Silver Spring Fire Station 16, and the ball clobbered the fire captain's pickup truck.

That's a bummer. No one wants to go down to the local body shop and get ripped off to fix a dent because some dude hit a round-tripper in BP.

But what you can't do is grab the firehouse and unload on the ball field in retaliation, which is what this firefighter did. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Not cool.

In fact, the field was so messed up that the Thunderbolts had to cancel their game.

No one is happy in this situation, but if there's a ballfield right next to where you park, you should probably expect it. I can see getting mad if someone clobbered your car with a baseball and there was no diamond around for several miles, but when it's right next to where you park your car, you should expect it a little bit.

See how this works?

"Personnel from the fire department have been told consistently by park staff that that is a dangerous area to park and leave your vehicle," Thunderbolts founder and director Dick O'Connor said.

Well, then come on, guy! That's on you!

Don't go spraying down the diamond because you can't follow directions!

After the incident, the department issued a statement and apologized.

"We want to express our sincere apologies to the players, teams, Cal Ripken League, and all fans and families impacted by this disruption," the statement read. "We understand how important this venue is to the community and especially to the young athletes who look forward to these events."

"While the fire station and ballfield have long shared this space as neighbors, we recognized that incidents like this can have a real impact — and we take that seriously."

Translation: We'll stop parking our cars in the home run landing zone.